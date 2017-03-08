2 Malaysian motorcyclists killed in BKE accident identified

Loke Whay Nam, 50, and Lim Chun Hong, 34, died on the spot in the crash on the Bukit Timah Expressway , says Bernama news agency, citing sources. SINGAPORE: Two Malaysian motorcyclists who were killed in an accident involving nine motorcycles and a van Saturday afternoon were identified as Loke Whay Nam and Lim Chun Hong, said Bernama news agency, citing sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.