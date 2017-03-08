2 dead, 5 hurt after accident involving several motorcycles on BKE
SINGAPORE: Two people were killed and five others injured after a serious accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway on Saturday afternoon , involving at least six motorcycles and a van. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted at 3.50pm to the incident which happened after the Seletar Expressway exit, towards Woodlands.
