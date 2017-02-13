Working hard to create a mini-Singapore - in Africa
RWANDA: Singaporean Chong Fook Yen watched in horror as the student took a piece of wood, clamped it tight and tried his hardest to saw it - while holding the saw in the opposite direction. Some 10 years ago, he was sent to help transform the African country's vocational and educational system using Singapore's own successful model.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|6 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Sat
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan 31
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan 27
|Phart You Did
|5
|Indonesian President instructs authorities to p...
|Jan 23
|WEWE
|3
|Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p...
|Jan 23
|Brexit
|1
