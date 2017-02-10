Woman killed in Tembusu tree accident worked at MasterCard
Radhika Angara, the Indian national who was killed when a Tembusu tree fell in the Singapore Botanic Gardens. SINGAPORE: The 38-year-old woman who was killed after a massive Tembusu tree toppled at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Saturday is Indian national Radhika Angara, Channel NewsAsia understands.
