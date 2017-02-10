Woman flogged until she passed out fo...

Woman flogged until she passed out for having sex out of wedlock

Shocking footage has re-emerged of a woman being beaten so badly she has to be taken away by paramedics. The video, filmed in the strict Indonesian province of Aceh, reportedly shows 20-year-old Nur Elita being flogged for having had sex with a man out of wedlock.

