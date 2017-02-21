Visa troubles keep Indonesian choirs ...

Visa troubles keep Indonesian choirs from festival

PRINCETON -- Two Indonesian choirs that were scheduled to perform in an international festival in Princeton this past weekend were forced to cancel because of difficulties in obtaining U.S. visas. The inaugural Sing 'n' Joy festival , co-sponsored by Westminster Choir College of Rider University and Germany-based Interkultur, drew together hundreds of choral singers from as far away as China and as close as Princeton.

