Visa troubles keep Indonesian choirs from festival
PRINCETON -- Two Indonesian choirs that were scheduled to perform in an international festival in Princeton this past weekend were forced to cancel because of difficulties in obtaining U.S. visas. The inaugural Sing 'n' Joy festival , co-sponsored by Westminster Choir College of Rider University and Germany-based Interkultur, drew together hundreds of choral singers from as far away as China and as close as Princeton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb 16
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb 15
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb 11
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan 31
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan 27
|Phart You Did
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC