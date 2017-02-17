Video appears to show fatal attack on...

Video appears to show fatal attack on North Korean exile

51 min ago

Kim Jong-nam, seen here at at Tokyo's Narita International Airport in May 2001, is thought to have been killed after a fast-acting poison was wiped across his face. Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday his government's investigation of the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong-nam, will be "objective" - while tensions between the countries rose and video emerged that appears to show the fatal attack.

Chicago, IL

