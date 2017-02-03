UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Pertamina remove...

UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Pertamina removes CEO, deputy in management shakeup

22 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

JAKARTA, Feb 3 Indonesia's Pertamina has removed its CEO Dwi Soetjipto and Deputy CEO Ahmad Bambang, company and government officials said on Friday citing leadership problems, and new and renewable energy director Yenni Andayani has been appointed acting CEO. "We felt that we needed to continue to make improvements, so there needed to be a refreshment," deputy minister for state-owned enterprises Gatot Trihargo told reporters.

