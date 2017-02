UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Bank Mandiri posts lowest annual profit in 5 years on provisions

JAKARTA, Feb 14 Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, posted on Tuesday a 32 percent drop in its 2016 net profit to the lowest in five years mainly due to an increase in provisions for bad loans. State-controlled Mandiri delivered a net profit of 13.8 trillion rupiah for the full year ended Dec. 31, versus 20.3 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.