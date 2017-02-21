UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Astra Internatio...

UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Astra International 2016 net profit rises 5 pct

Reuters

JAKARTA, Feb 27 Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk on Monday reported an almost 5 percent rise in 2016 net profit, lifted by its auto distribution and plantation units. The company made a net profit of 15.16 trillion rupiah for the full year ended Dec. 31, compared with 14.46 trillion rupiah in 2015.

