Uber rival Grab to buy Indonesian online payment startup for over US$100 million - source

Grab is likely to announce a deal to buy Indonesian online payment startup Kudo for over US$100 million, a source close to the matter said, in a move that will help the Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm roll out its services to more customers. JAKARTA: Grab is likely to announce a deal to buy Indonesian online payment startup Kudo for over US$100 million, a source close to the matter said, in a move that will help the Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm roll out its services to more customers.

Chicago, IL

