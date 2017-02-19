U.S. deploys carrier to contentious S...

U.S. deploys carrier to contentious South Chinaa

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

U.S. deploys carrier to contentious South China Sea U.S. sends aircraft carrier despite Beijing's warnings not to challenge its sovereignty in the resource-rich sea. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://usat.ly/2lvZPPc JAKARTA, Indonesia - The United States deployed aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson to patrol the increasingly contentious South China Sea on Saturday despite Beijing's warnings not to challenge its sovereignty in the resource-rich sea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb 16 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb 15 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb 13 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb 11 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,928 • Total comments across all topics: 279,007,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC