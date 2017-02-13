TV reporters attacked while covering Indonesia protest
Indonesian authorities should identify and bring to justice those responsible for assaulting two journalists with broadcaster Metro TV at a February 11 demonstration in the capital Jakarta, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Metro TV reporter Desi Fitriani and cameraman Ucha Fernandez told CPJ that participants in the demonstration by Islamist groups calling for a Muslim to be elected governor of Jakarta yelled at the two journalists and grabbed Fernandez by the arms to prevent him from filming at Jakarta's landmark Istiqlal Mosque.
