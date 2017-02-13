TV reporters attacked while covering ...

TV reporters attacked while covering Indonesia protest

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CPJ Press Freedom Online

Indonesian authorities should identify and bring to justice those responsible for assaulting two journalists with broadcaster Metro TV at a February 11 demonstration in the capital Jakarta, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Metro TV reporter Desi Fitriani and cameraman Ucha Fernandez told CPJ that participants in the demonstration by Islamist groups calling for a Muslim to be elected governor of Jakarta yelled at the two journalists and grabbed Fernandez by the arms to prevent him from filming at Jakarta's landmark Istiqlal Mosque.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CPJ Press Freedom Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels 5 hr Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb 11 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
News Indonesian President instructs authorities to p... Jan 23 WEWE 3
News Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p... Jan 23 Brexit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,734 • Total comments across all topics: 278,840,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC