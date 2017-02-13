Trump's Indonesian business partner boasts of access to Trump...
Hary Tanoesoedibjo, a billionaire business partner of President Donald Trump's in Indonesia spoke with Jakarta-based magazine Tempo about having access to the U.S. president. In the interview, titled "I Have Access To President Trump," Tanoesoedibjo boasted of his connections with the Trump family, and can readily get in touch with the president through his children.
