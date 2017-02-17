Tree planted in memory of plane crash victim
FAMILY and friends of an Oxford woman who died after a plane she was never meant to board crashed in Indonesia 20 years ago have planted a tree in her memory. In 1997, Sally Horsman's flight from Jakarta to Medan was cancelled due to thick smog and she was put on the Garuda Indonesia Flight 152 instead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Thu
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb 15
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb 11
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan 31
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan 27
|Phart You Did
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC