Tree planted in memory of plane crash...

Tree planted in memory of plane crash victim

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Oxford Mail

FAMILY and friends of an Oxford woman who died after a plane she was never meant to board crashed in Indonesia 20 years ago have planted a tree in her memory. In 1997, Sally Horsman's flight from Jakarta to Medan was cancelled due to thick smog and she was put on the Garuda Indonesia Flight 152 instead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Thu i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb 15 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb 13 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb 11 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,424 • Total comments across all topics: 278,973,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC