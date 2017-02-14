Trade Backlash Puts Global Poverty Goals at Risk, Indonesia Says
The anti-trade mood sweeping parts of the world will hurt global efforts to pull millions of people out of poverty, according to Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati. World Bank managing director said in an interview in Jakarta that she's worried about the threat from rising barriers to trade at a time when "populist sentiment has been translated into political rhetoric and policy, which is really against the wider need."
