Tehran, Jakarta ink MOU on banking co-op

10 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Iran and Indonesia's central banks signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to expand banking cooperation, Central Bank of Iran 's Public Relations Department reported. The MOU was signed by CBI Governor Valiollah Seif and Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution in Tehran.

Chicago, IL

