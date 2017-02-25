Straw-headed bulbul endangered in Asia

Straw-headed bulbul endangered in Asia

A pair of Straw-headed Bulbuls engaged in a rhythmic & melodious duet. The repeated song in this clip is short unlike other longer melodious calls usually heard.

