Staying calm, collected is Singapore's approach to navigating...

Mr Chan said Singaporeans witnessed the relative shifts of powers globally in 2016, and as a small country, there would be different expectations on what Singapore should do. Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing speaking at the Singapore Perspectives 2016 conference on Jan 18. SINGAPORE: Singapore's approach to navigating through a turbulent environment has always been to stay calm and collected, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing, who was speaking at a Chinese New Year celebration at his constituency on Saturday evening .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.