Schoolgirl admits having many sex partners
Melaka: A secondary school student, who has been having sex with multiple partners in school, at home and other locations for the last year, has confessed to the illicit activity. The trysts came to light after one of the Form Two girl's male classmates revealed her exploits to their school's counselling teacher.
