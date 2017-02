Saudi King to visit Indonesia in March with entourage of 1,500 - Indonesian officials

Saudi Arabia's King Salman will visit Jakarta and Bali on the Indonesian leg of his Asian tour next month , bringing 1,500 people in his entourage including 10 ministers, Indonesian officials said. "This is a very historic visit for us," Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung told reporters on Tuesday, adding that the King would be in Indonesia from March 1 to 9. He would spend the last six days of his trip "relaxing" in Bali.

