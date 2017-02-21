Saudi Arabian King Salman to visit Indonesia in March with an entourage of 1,500
Saudi King Salman salutes as he attends a graduation ceremony and air show marking the 50th anniversary of the founding of King Faisal Air College in Riyadh Saudi Arabia's King Salman will visit Jakarta and Bali on the Indonesian leg of his Asian tour next month, bringing 1,500 people in his entourage including 10 ministers, Indonesian officials said. "This is a very historic visit for us," Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung told reporters on Tuesday, adding that the king would be in Indonesia from March 1 to 9. He would spend the last six days of his trip "relaxing" in Bali.
