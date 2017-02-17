Roche says Phase II trial supports tw...

Roche says Phase II trial supports twin treatment for kidney cancer

Feb 18 Swiss pharmaceuticals company Roche said on Saturday that a combination of its immunotherapy drug Tecentriq and its blockbuster cancer drug Avastin had shown encouraging results in a Phase II trial in treating a type of kidney cancer. The study found that the combination had a "manageable safety profile" when used for locally advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma .

