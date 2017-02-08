Rio Tinto considers exiting interest ...

Rio Tinto considers exiting interest in Freeport Indonesia mine -The Australian

4 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 9 Rio Tinto is considering walking away from its interest in the giant Grasberg copper mine operated by Freeport McMoRan Inc in Indonesia, The Australian newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the mining giant's chief executive. "There is no doubt it is a world-class resource, but I'm not sure Grasberg is a world-class business for us," the newspaper reported Rio CEO Jean-Sebastian Jacques as saying.

