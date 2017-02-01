Ride-hailing firm Grab to invest $700...

Ride-hailing firm Grab to invest $700 mn in Indonesia

22 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab on Thursday unveiled a plan to invest $700 million in Indonesia over the next four years, as transport app competition in the country accelerates. The company, whose main service in Indonesia is an app for hailing private cars and motorbike taxis, said a key part of the investment would be opening a research and development centre.

