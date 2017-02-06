Refugees in Indonesia protest slow UN resettlement process

Refugees from Afghanistan hold up placards during a protest outside U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees office in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Dozens of people fleeing war-torn countries who are currently in Indonesia for years called on the UNHCR to accelerate their resettlement because they could no longer bear to live in Indonesia without job and life assurance.

