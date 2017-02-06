Refugees in Indonesia protest slow UN...

Refugees in Indonesia protest slow UN resettlement process

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

Refugees from Afghanistan hold up placards during a protest outside U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees office in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Dozens of people fleeing war-torn countries who are currently in Indonesia for years called on the UNHCR to accelerate their resettlement because they could no longer bear to live in Indonesia without job and life assurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Sun Anissa 273
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
News Indonesian President instructs authorities to p... Jan 23 WEWE 3
News Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p... Jan 23 Brexit 1
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,068 • Total comments across all topics: 278,629,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC