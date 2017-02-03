Refugees Face Uncertain Future in Indonesia After Trump Suspends Resettlement
Iraqi asylum seeker Ayman, right, chats with his brother, left, and friend, center, during an interview with The Associated Press at temporary home in Puncak, West Java, Indonesia, Jan. 31, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to block entry to the U.S. for citizens of seven Muslim majority nations has sparked a huge popular backlash, but the policy that stands to affect even more people is his 120-day suspension of all refugee resettlement in the United States.
