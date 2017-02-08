Racial and Religious Harmony In Indonesia's Capital Are About to Face a Major Test

Thousands of Muslims hold a demonstration in front of the Jakarta Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Jan. 23, 2017, in Jakarta In Kopi Es Tak Kie, a small cafA© in Jakarta's Chinese quarter, Glodok, the singsong of myriad Chinese dialects has for decades mingled with the more staccato Bahasa Indonesia. The business opened in 1927 as a street stall dispensing steaming mugs of coffee brewed from local Java beans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.