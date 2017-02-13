Q&A: What's at stake in Indonesian ca...

Q&A: What's at stake in Indonesian capital's heated election

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Residents of Indonesia's capital vote Wednesday in an election for governor that has become a high-sta... . In this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 photo, incumbent Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, right, and his deputy and also running mate Djarot Saiful Hidayat pose for photographers as they attend a campaign rally in Jakarta, In... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels 14 hr Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb 11 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
News Indonesian President instructs authorities to p... Jan 23 WEWE 3
News Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p... Jan 23 Brexit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hurricane
  3. Al Franken
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,133 • Total comments across all topics: 278,849,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC