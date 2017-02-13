Q&A: What's at stake in Indonesian capital's heated election

Residents of Indonesia's capital vote Wednesday in an election for governor that has become a high-sta... . In this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 photo, incumbent Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, right, and his deputy and also running mate Djarot Saiful Hidayat pose for photographers as they attend a campaign rally in Jakarta, In... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.