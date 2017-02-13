Q&A: What's at stake in Indonesian capital's heated election
Residents of Indonesia's capital vote Wednesday in an election for governor that has become a high-sta... . In this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 photo, incumbent Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, right, and his deputy and also running mate Djarot Saiful Hidayat pose for photographers as they attend a campaign rally in Jakarta, In... .
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|14 hr
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb 11
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan 31
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan 27
|Phart You Did
|5
|Indonesian President instructs authorities to p...
|Jan 23
|WEWE
|3
|Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p...
|Jan 23
|Brexit
|1
