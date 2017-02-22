Push for Australian university campus...

Push for Australian university campuses in Indonesia under free trade deal

1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Australia is pushing for Australian universities to be permitted to open campuses in Indonesia as part of a free trade deal that both countries hope will be finalised this year. The chief of the Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board, Thomas Lembong, revealed negotiations on the deal - known as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement - were "70 per cent completed".

Chicago, IL

