Police: Woman arrested in death of Kim Jong Un's half-brother

Police: Woman arrested in apparent assassination of Kim Jong Un's half-brother Kim Jong Nam, 46, was murdered in Malaysia on Monday. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://usat.ly/2lOHzOX The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been killed in Malaysia, a South Korean government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.