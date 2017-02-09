Police looking for trio over labourer...

Police looking for trio over labourer's murder

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Express

The three Bugis were identified by District Police Chief ACP Fadil Marsus as 36-year-old Daming, 31-year-old Haikal and 31-year-old Ramli, from South Sulawesi, Indonesia. "All of them have no passport and work as plantation labourers at Kalabakan Selatan," he said, urging those with information to contact his Investigating Officer ASP Juraiman Ismail at the Tawau police station or the nearest police station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Wed agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
News Indonesian President instructs authorities to p... Jan 23 WEWE 3
News Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p... Jan 23 Brexit 1
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,712,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC