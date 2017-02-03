PM Lee sends condolences to Fong Swee Suan's wife
The former Barisan Sosialis leader and leftist trade unionist, who was a founding member of the People's Action Party, died on Saturday aged 85. SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday wrote to Mr Fong Swee Suan's wife, Mdm Chen Poh Cheng, to express his condolences on Mr Fong's death. The former Barisan Sosialis leader and leftist trade unionist left the PAP in 1961 due to differences in opinion about Singapore's merger with Malaysia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|17 hr
|Anissa
|273
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan 31
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan 27
|Phart You Did
|5
|Indonesian President instructs authorities to p...
|Jan 23
|WEWE
|3
|Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p...
|Jan 23
|Brexit
|1
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC