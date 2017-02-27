Philippines-based militant group Abu ...

Philippines-based militant group Abu Sayyaf beheads German hostage : SITE

The Philippines-based militant group Abu Sayyaf posted a video on Monday showing the beheading of a man identified as a German hostage captured last November. The video reposted by the militancy-monitoring group SITE showed a machete-wielding militant kill the elderly German hostage.

Chicago, IL

