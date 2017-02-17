New S$8.4m national cybersecurity lab...

New S$8.4m national cybersecurity lab launched at NUS

SINGAPORE: A national laboratory that provides a realistic environment for cybersecurity research and test-bedding of solutions against cyber threats was launched at the National University of Singapore on Tuesday . Supported fully by S$8.4 million in funding from the National Research Foundation , the National Cybersecurity Research and Development Laboratory has more than a thousand computers that can emulate large-scale malicious cyber attacks.

Chicago, IL

