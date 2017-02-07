New DP Simulator for Indonesian Train...

New DP Simulator for Indonesian Training Center

Jakarta, Indonesia-based maritime training center PT Azureus Simulator Asia has chosen KONGSBERG's Dynamic Positioning simulators to help it meet significant growth in regional demand for offshore operational training. Due for delivery in June 2017, PT Azureus Simulator Asia is the first Indonesian training center to utilize KONGSBERG DP simulators.

Chicago, IL

