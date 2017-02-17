Netanyahu leaves Sunday for historic ...

Netanyahu leaves Sunday for historic visits to Singapore, Australia

19 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Fresh off visits to Washington last week and the week before to London, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will fly to Singapore on Sunday afternoon, and from there to Australia on Tuesday, for the first visit by an Israeli prime minister to those countries. Dave Sharma, Australia's ambassador to Israel, called the visit to his country "massively significant" and "historic."

Chicago, IL

