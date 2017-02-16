Name of Syonan Gallery does not express approval of Japanese Occupation: Yaacob Ibrahim
Dr Yaacob says the exhibition remembers what the pioneer generation went through, commemorates the generation of Singaporeans who experienced the Occupation and reaffirms the nation's collective commitment "never to let this happen again". SINGAPORE: The name of the permanent World War II exhibition, Syonan Gallery: War and Its Legacies, does not express approval of the Japanese Occupation, said Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim on Wednesday .
