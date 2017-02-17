More IIT-B students opt for international exchange programmes
As per the data acquired from the International Relations Office of the Institute, between 2007 to 2011, there was a rise of about 25% in the number of students going for exchange programmes The number of a a students going to international universities for exchange programmes has almost doubled in the last two years at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay ,a data has revealed. As per the data published by Insight- an in-house magazine of the institute, more number of students from the institute are now preferring to go to international universities for a semester exchange.
