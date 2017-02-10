M'bishi Materials targets March resta...

M'bishi Materials targets March restart to Indonesia copper smelter

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 13 Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp aims to replace workers and resume operations at Indonesia's main copper smelter in early March after a labor strike forced it to halt operations except for the refining process on Jan. 19, a spokesman said. The Gresik smelter, owned by PT Smelting, produced about 190,000 tonnes of copper cathode in the year to March 2016 and had planned to produce 260,000 tonnes this financial year through March 31, without taking into account the impact from the strike, Mitsubishi Materials spokesman Hiroshi Shimizu told Reuters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels 6 hr Christsharian Law 4
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Sat Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
News Indonesian President instructs authorities to p... Jan 23 WEWE 3
News Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p... Jan 23 Brexit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,094 • Total comments across all topics: 278,827,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC