Jokowi set to push for closer ties with Australia

Jakarta: When he finally touches down in Australia for his first state visit to the neighbouring country, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo is expected to put aside recent tensions and make a far-reaching push for closer military and economic ties. Joko, or Jokowi as he is popularly known, will spend just under two days in Australia, against the three days he was originally planning for a trip scheduled for last November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.