Jakarta to vote for next governor wit...

Jakarta to vote for next governor with eye on 2019 presidential race

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Straits Times

Tens of millions of Indonesians head to the polls on Wednesday in local elections across the Muslim-majority country, with bitter feuding over the powerful post of Jakarta governor stoking political and religious tensions. Incumbent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, Jakarta's first ethnic Chinese and Christian leader, has angered some Muslim voters for allegedly insulting the Quran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Straits Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels 4 hr Newt G s Next Wife 2
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Sat Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
News Indonesian President instructs authorities to p... Jan 23 WEWE 3
News Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p... Jan 23 Brexit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,057 • Total comments across all topics: 278,806,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC