Jakarta Governor election: second round in April as neither candidate wins outright majority

35 min ago Read more: ABC News

The people of Jakarta will be heading back to the polls in April after yesterday's ballot failed to produce an outright winner for the position of governor. Despite mass protests and blasphemy charges against him, the city's incumbent Christian Governor marginally won yesterday's ballot but he has a tough battle to gain the votes he needs in the weeks ahead.

Chicago, IL

