It's impossible, say family of Indonesian woman held over Kim Jong-nam death
Jakarta: The mother of an Indonesian woman arrested in Malaysia over the death of Kim Jong-nam - the estranged half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un - said her daughter was a "simple country girl" and she hadn't been able to sleep when she learned that she had been named as a suspect in a murder case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
