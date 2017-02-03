Inside the hidden world of Indonesia'...

Inside the hidden world of Indonesia's transgender women

54 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Inside the hidden world of Indonesia's transgender women: Incredible photos reveal life for the 'waria' at a safe haven boarding school where they study religion away from the communities that shun them Transexual and transgender people are often shunned in the largely conservative country, and many choose to move to a community on the island of Java. Here they could, until last year, attend an Islamic boarding school for transgender learners, thought to be the only one in the world.

Chicago, IL

