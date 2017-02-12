Industry leader: Francis Lau is also ...

Industry leader: Francis Lau is also known as the chicken king.

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

AHEAD of every major festival, the bubbly Tan Sri Francis Lau Tuang Nguang of Leong Hup Group will without fail receive a phone call from the Minister of Agriculture. "I promised the minister there would be sufficient supply of chickens to meet the needs of all Malaysians to celebrate Chinese New Year," says the smiling loud-voiced Lau, dubbed the chicken king, in his office filled with colourful chicken figurines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... 10 hr Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
News Indonesian President instructs authorities to p... Jan 23 WEWE 3
News Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p... Jan 23 Brexit 1
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,376 • Total comments across all topics: 278,780,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC