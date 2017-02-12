Industry leader: Francis Lau is also known as the chicken king.
AHEAD of every major festival, the bubbly Tan Sri Francis Lau Tuang Nguang of Leong Hup Group will without fail receive a phone call from the Minister of Agriculture. "I promised the minister there would be sufficient supply of chickens to meet the needs of all Malaysians to celebrate Chinese New Year," says the smiling loud-voiced Lau, dubbed the chicken king, in his office filled with colourful chicken figurines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|10 hr
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan 31
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan 27
|Phart You Did
|5
|Indonesian President instructs authorities to p...
|Jan 23
|WEWE
|3
|Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p...
|Jan 23
|Brexit
|1
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC