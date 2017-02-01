Indonesia's Yogyakarta airport closed after Garuda jet skids off runway

Fire service and airport officials examine a Garuda Indonesia Boeing 737-800 airliner after it skidded off the runway while landing at Adisutjipto International Airport in Yogyakarta, Indonesia February 1, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Picture taken February 1,... Indonesian authorities said Yogyakarta's Adisutjipto International Airport will remain closed until Thursday afternoon after a Garuda aircraft with 130 people on board skidded off the runway while landing late on Wednesday.

