Indonesia's Religious Minorities Under Threat

Indonesia's Religious Minorities Under Threat

Yesterday Read more: Humans Rights Watch

Acts of religious intolerance and violations of religious freedom increased in Indonesia in 2016, with the country's religious minorities bearing the brunt of the rise. The Setara Institute , a Jakarta-based organization that monitors religious freedom, reported an increase in acts of religious intolerance from 236 in 2015 to 270 in 2016, while religious freedom violations rose from 197 to 208.

Chicago, IL

