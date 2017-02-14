Indonesians at mass prayers urged to ...

Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for Muslims

Tens of thousands of Indonesians gathered at the national mosque in the capital on Saturday for mass prayers urging people to vote for a Muslim governor of the city as the country prepares for regional elections next week. The crowds overflowed from Istiqlal Mosque in the heart of Jakarta into the surrounding streets.

