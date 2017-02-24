Indonesian worker in Taiwan sent back...

Indonesian worker in Taiwan sent back to Jakarta for allegedly joining IS

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

An Indonesian woman working in Taiwan was recently deported to Jakarta after being nabbed for allegedly joining the Islamic State , marking the first deportation case of its kind, the Central News Agency said Friday. Kaharudin Ali, director of the immigration bureau at Jakarta International Airport, told the CNA that his bureau picked up a female Indonesian citizen named Tri Astiningsih at the airport as she was sent back from Taiwan aboard flight CI761 on Feb. 22. Ali said, Tri, aged 34, was arrested on Feb. 21 by the Taiwanese government in cooperation with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation as she was accused of joining the IS while working in Taiwan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb 16 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb 15 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb 13 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb 11 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,907 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC