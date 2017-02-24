Indonesian worker in Taiwan sent back to Jakarta for allegedly joining IS

An Indonesian woman working in Taiwan was recently deported to Jakarta after being nabbed for allegedly joining the Islamic State , marking the first deportation case of its kind, the Central News Agency said Friday. Kaharudin Ali, director of the immigration bureau at Jakarta International Airport, told the CNA that his bureau picked up a female Indonesian citizen named Tri Astiningsih at the airport as she was sent back from Taiwan aboard flight CI761 on Feb. 22. Ali said, Tri, aged 34, was arrested on Feb. 21 by the Taiwanese government in cooperation with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation as she was accused of joining the IS while working in Taiwan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.